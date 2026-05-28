The government is additionally allocating almost UAH 11 billion for weapons. They were accumulated from taxes and the gambling business

The government is allocating an additional UAH 10.8 billion for the purchase and production of weapons.
This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko.
Of these, UAH 9 billion will go directly to the purchase of new weapons, repair and modernization of equipment, and almost UAH 2 billion more will go to scaling up production and implementing technologies from the battlefield.
The money was accumulated in a special fund of the state budget. It was accumulated from taxes on personal income and license fees from the gambling business and lotteries.
- In the state budget for 2026, defense and security spending is planned at UAH 2.8 trillion. Of this, UAH 709.8 billion are directly spent on weapons and military equipment.
- In May, the government prepared amendments to Ukraineʼs state budget for 2026. The impetus came from the approval of a €90 billion EU loan for 2026-2027. This year, Ukraine expects €45 billion in support, of which €31.8 billion will go to defense.
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