The Verkhovna Rada adopted the state budget for 2026

At its meeting on December 3, the Verkhovna Rada supported in the second reading draft No. 1400 on the state budget for 2026.

This was reported by the press service of the Verkhovna Rada.

The draft budget envisages revenues of UAH 2.92 trillion and expenditures of UAH 4.78 trillion. The budget deficit is approximately UAH 1.9 trillion, or 18.5% of GDP.

Before the second reading, UAH 30 billion was included in the draft budget from an increase in the tax on bank profits from 25% to 50%.

As for expenditures, about half will go to financing the security and defense sector — UAH 2.81 trillion, or 27.2% of GDP. Of this, UAH 1.3 trillion is financial support for military personnel.

In the 2026 budget, the government, for the first time since 2023, provided for an increase in social standards:

minimum wage — from 8 000 to 8 647 UAH (an increase of 8%);

general subsistence minimum — from 2 920 to 3 209 UAH (+9.9%);

subsistence minimum for able-bodied persons — from 3 028 to 3 328 UAH (+9.9%);

subsistence minimum for persons who have lost their ability to work — from 2 361 to 2 595 UAH (+9.9%).

By the second reading, expenditures for the reserve fund were increased by UAH 19 billion. Funding was also increased for a phased increase in teachersʼ salaries, the purchase of passenger cars, compensation for business property losses due to the war, the construction of shelters in kindergartens, etc.

