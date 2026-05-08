The government has prepared changes to the state budget of Ukraine for 2026. Whatʼs new

The government has prepared amendments to the state budget of Ukraine for 2026.

The Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko writes about this.

This was made possible thanks to a loan from the European Union of €90 billion for 2026-2027. This year, Ukraine expects €45 billion in support.

€31.8 billion will go to defense, another €13.2 billion to cover the budget deficit. The first tranche is already in June. In total, state budget revenues will increase by over UAH 2.2 trillion.

UAH 174.3 billion will go to salaries for the military, UAH 37 trillion to develop weapons, and UAH 14.6 billion to be a reserve for the defense sector.

UAH 40 billion will be allocated for preparations for the autumn-winter period and energy protection. Another UAH 40 billion will also go to the reserve fund.

At its meeting on December 3, the Verkhovna Rada supported in the second reading Project No. 1400 on the state budget for 2026. In the 2026 budget, the government, for the first time since 2023, provided for an increase in the minimum wage and the subsistence minimum.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.