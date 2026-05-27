During the day, Russians attacked the Kherson region and Zaporizhzhia region. There is a death and injuries

The Russian army struck the Kherson region, Zaporizhzhia region, and Dnipropetrovsk region throughout the day. One person was killed and several injured as a result of the strikes.

Babel has collected the main information about the consequences of the shelling.

Since night, Russian troops have been striking Kherson, Komyshany, and Bilozerka in the Kherson region — six people were injured. Houses, an administrative building, a bank, and cars were damaged. In the evening, the Russians struck Kherson again — a man was killed, a woman was injured, and two children were injured.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, houses and cars were damaged by the strikes. Fires broke out and houses are burning.

In the Zaporizhia region, the Russian army attacked Yurkivka and Maryivka, injuring two women. Houses were damaged. A fire broke out.

Also in the Odesa region, the number of victims has increased to 11, eight of whom are in hospitals. Two of them are children.

On the morning of May 27, Russian troops attacked a farm in the Novhorod-Siversky district of Chernihiv region. A woman was killed and a man was injured.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.