Russians hit a farm in the Chernihiv region and houses in the Odesa region — there are dead and wounded

On the morning of May 27, Russian troops attacked a farm in the Novhorod-Siversky district of the Chernihiv region. A woman was killed and a man was injured, the State Emergency Service reported.

The impact set fire to an outbuilding. The fire has already been extinguished.

1 5







Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Later that day, Russian drones struck civilian infrastructure in the Odesa district. Five residents were injured in the shelling, the Odesa Regional Military Administration reported.

The victims are men and women aged 38 to 65. Two of them are in hospital in serious condition.

As a result of the attack, residential buildings, a “Nova Poshta” branch, a grocery store were damaged in the area, and several private cars caught fire.

Олег Кіпер / Одеська ОДА (ОВА)

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.