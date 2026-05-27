The Verkhovna Rada supported the bill on MMC for foreigners

On May 27, the Verkhovna Rada supported in the first reading Bill No. 15015 on a military medical commission (MMC) for foreigners who want to or are already serving in military service in Ukraine under a contract.

This is stated on the Verkhovna Radaʼs website.

The goal is to regulate military medical examinations for foreign citizens to determine their fitness for service, to determine whether the illness is service-related, and to establish the need and conditions for medical and social rehabilitation.

Foreigners will also undergo MMC in hospitals at TRC, in medical institutions of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and other security and defense agencies, as well as at state and municipal hospitals.