The prosecutorʼs office will appeal the verdict of Vinnytsia blogger Shavlyuk, who was sentenced to three years — demands an additional article

The Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutorʼs Office will appeal the sentence of blogger and founder of a news agency Oleksandr Shavlyuk, who was sentenced the day before to three years in prison for fraud and insulting the military.
The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office reported this on May 27.
Prosecutors disagree with the courtʼs decision and insist on additional qualification of the actions under the article on obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a special period, which provides for 5 to 8 years of imprisonment.
According to the investigation, Shavlyuk, through his own media resources and social networks, discredited mobilization measures, called for evasion of military service, and publicly humiliated servicemen.
He also, using fundraising supposedly to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine, took possession of citizensʼ money that was deposited into his motherʼs bank cards.
Shavlyuk is in custody while the case is being considered.
Who is Oleksandr Shavlyuk?
Oleksandr Shavlyuk is the author of the YouTube channel “Shavlyuk Mediakor” and, according to YouControl, the owner of the law firm “PravoExpoGroup Shavlyuk and Partners”. He also has a closed group on Telegram with paid access, where he offered consultations and ready-made document forms to challenge the actions of TRC, including the service of summons.
Shavlyuk was perhaps the most popular Ukrainian “expert” on mobilization issues. Shavlyuk told his audience about the “atrocities” of TRC, the “horrors” in the army, and illegal mobilization. In fact, in his videos, Shavlyuk manipulates facts, inflates, and outright lies.
In November, Shavlyuk was detained and taken into custody. He was charged with treason, fraud, obstruction of the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and violation of the equality of citizens.
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