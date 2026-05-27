The prosecutorʼs office will appeal the verdict of Vinnytsia blogger Shavlyuk, who was sentenced to three years — demands an additional article

The Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutorʼs Office will appeal the sentence of blogger and founder of a news agency Oleksandr Shavlyuk, who was sentenced the day before to three years in prison for fraud and insulting the military.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office reported this on May 27.

Prosecutors disagree with the courtʼs decision and insist on additional qualification of the actions under the article on obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a special period, which provides for 5 to 8 years of imprisonment.

According to the investigation, Shavlyuk, through his own media resources and social networks, discredited mobilization measures, called for evasion of military service, and publicly humiliated servicemen.

He also, using fundraising supposedly to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine, took possession of citizensʼ money that was deposited into his motherʼs bank cards.

Shavlyuk is in custody while the case is being considered.