A blogger from Vinnytsia Shavlyuk, who is suspected of treason, was sent to custody

The Vinnytsia City Court chose a preventive measure for blogger Oleksandr Shavlyuk in the form of detention for 60 days without the right to bail.
This was reported by the local media "20 Minutes".
Before the start of the court session, activists from Vinnytsia stood near the court premises with posters bearing slogans related to Shavlyuk: "Traitors of Ukraine behind bars", "Collaborator and swindler to prison", "Mediacor is a tool of the Kremlin".
During the court session, the prosecutor read the crimes against Shavlyuk. In particular, it was said that people threw 7 000 hryvnias donations on his card to help the Armed Forces, and he appropriated them.
Shavlyuk himself denied all the charges and announced the impeachment of judge Andriy Mykhaylenko. However, the new judge, who arrived at the hearing, refused the challenge.
Who is Oleksandr Shavlyuk
Oleksandr Shavlyuk hosts the Shavlyuk Mediakor YouTube channel and, according to YouControl, owns the law firm PravoExpoGrup Shavlyuk and Partners. He also has a closed Telegram group with paid access, where he offers consultations and ready-made forms of documents to challenge the actions of the territorail recruit center (TRC).
He is perhaps the most popular Ukrainian "expert" on mobilization issues. Shavlyuk tells his audience about the "atrocities" of the TRC, "horror" in the army and illegal mobilization. Babel investigated the channel and Shavlyukʼs biography and found out that Shavlyuk manipulates facts, incites and outright lies in his videos.
Shavlyuk was detained on November 1. He was informed of suspicions of treason, fraud, obstruction of the armed forces and violation of the equality of citizens.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.