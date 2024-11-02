A blogger from Vinnytsia Shavlyuk, who is suspected of treason, was sent to custody

The Vinnytsia City Court chose a preventive measure for blogger Oleksandr Shavlyuk in the form of detention for 60 days without the right to bail.

This was reported by the local media "20 Minutes".

Before the start of the court session, activists from Vinnytsia stood near the court premises with posters bearing slogans related to Shavlyuk: "Traitors of Ukraine behind bars", "Collaborator and swindler to prison", "Mediacor is a tool of the Kremlin".

During the court session, the prosecutor read the crimes against Shavlyuk. In particular, it was said that people threw 7 000 hryvnias donations on his card to help the Armed Forces, and he appropriated them.

Shavlyuk himself denied all the charges and announced the impeachment of judge Andriy Mykhaylenko. However, the new judge, who arrived at the hearing, refused the challenge.