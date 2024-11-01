SBU suspects Vinnytsia blogger Oleksandr Shavlyuk of treason

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained Vinnytsia blogger Oleksandr Shavlyuk. He calls himself a lawyer and talks about the "atrocities" of the territorial recruit centers (TRCs), "horrors" in the army and illegal mobilization on his YouTube channel.

The Security Service does not name the detainee, but it is clear from the description that it is about Shavlyuk.

He was informed of suspicions of treason, fraud, obstruction of the armed forces and violation of the equality of citizens.

SBU wrote that a 39-year-old administrator of several channels on YouTube and Telegram was exposed in Vinnytsia, who conducted online consultations on how to resist TRC. The investigation also established that the suspect embezzled money donated by Ukrainians to the Armed Forces.

Oleksandr Shavlyuk runs the Shavlyuk Mediakor YouTube channel and, according to YouControl, owns the law firm PravoExpoGrup Shavlyuk and Partners. He also has a closed Telegram group with paid access, where he offers consultations and ready-made forms of documents to challenge the actions of TRC. Babel investigated the channel and Shavlyukʼs biography and told why the advice of the "lawyer" should not be trusted.