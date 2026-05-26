Vinnytsia blogger Shavlyuk sentenced to three years in prison for fraud and insulting the military

The Vinnytsia City Court found blogger and news agency founder Oleksandr Shavlyuk guilty of fraud and distributing materials insulting the honor and dignity of military personnel. He was sentenced to three years in prison.

This is stated on the courtʼs website.

The prosecution claimed that Shavlyuk distributed materials that discredited mobilization measures and the work of territorial recruitment centers (TRCs), as well as formed a negative attitude towards TRC servicemen in society.

In addition, according to the investigation, he announced collections to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but used the collected funds for his own needs.

During the trial, Shavlyuk denied the charges and refused to testify. The defense called the criminal proceedings against him political persecution.

The court examined written and video evidence, questioned the victims, witnesses, and an expert who conducted a linguistic examination.

The court concluded that there was insufficient evidence to find Shavlyuk guilty of obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Part 1, Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code). At the same time, the court found that he produced and distributed materials that insulted the honor and dignity of a serviceman while performing his official duties.

As a result, Shavlyuk was found guilty of parts 1 and 2 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (fraud), as well as part 2 of Article 435-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (insult to the honor and dignity of a serviceman). The final sentence is three years in prison.