Ukrainian units struck the Belets oil depot in Unech (Bryansk region) on the night of May 25. The consequences are being clarified.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian soldiers also struck ammunition depots in Crimea and the Donetsk region and an artillery depot.

A material and technical equipment warehouse, a Russian communications hub, and personnel in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions were also hit.

Ukrainian drones also attacked the Vtorovo linear production and dispatching station in the Vladimir region of Russia on the night of May 24. It supplies fuel to large oil depots around Moscow and “Sheremetyevo”, “Domodedovo”, and “Vnukovo” airports.

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