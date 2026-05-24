The SBU drones attacked an important Russian pumping station that supplies fuel to the Moscow region

On the night of May 24, Ukrainian drones attacked the Vtorovo linear production and dispatching station (LVDS) in the Vladimir region of Russia.

The operation was carried out by specialists from the “Alpha” Special Operations Center of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Vtorovo is an important node in the system of main oil product pipelines. The station pumps raw materials (mainly diesel fuel) from oil refineries in the central part of the Russian Federation to export ports and domestic consumers.

In particular, it supplies fuel to large oil depots around Moscow and the Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, and Vnukovo airports.

As a result of the drone attack, a large-scale fire of 800 m² broke out at the facility.

Also that night, Ukrainian troops struck an oil loading berth at the “Tamannaftogas” terminal in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia.

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