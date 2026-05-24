Ukrainian troops attacked an oil terminal and Russian ships in the Krasnodar Territory

On the night of May 24, Ukrainian troops struck the oil loading berth of the “Tamannaftogas” terminal in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this.

Previously, an oil tanker was damaged at the facility after the attack.

The Tamannaftogas terminal is one of the key Russian oil export facilities in the Black Sea region, involved in supplying the Russian army. Its capacity allows for the transshipment of up to 20 million tons of oil and oil products per year.

Also under attack that night were ammunition depots in occupied Crimea and Luhansk region, drone control points in Belgorod, Kursk regions, and occupied Donetsk region, and places where Russians were concentrated.

In addition, yesterday, May 23, the Russian patrol ship "Pytlyvy" and a hovercraft were hit by Ukrainian drones at the Novorossiysk naval base. The extent of damage to the vessels is being determined.