After the night strike, the Russians continued to attack Ukraine. They struck in the Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk regions

During the day, the Russians struck in the Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions. There were deaths and injuries as a result of the strikes.

Babel has collected the main information about the consequences of the shelling.

The Russian army struck Bohodukhiv in the Kharkiv region with drones — 13 people were injured. At least 15 cars and a high-rise building were damaged.

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In the Kherson region, two people were killed and 17 others were injured in strikes on Kherson and Bilozerka. Houses, a shop, and cars were damaged.

Five people were injured in the strikes in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Houses and an administrative building were damaged.

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Also in Kyiv, the number of victims of the night strike has increased to 81 people (including three children). Two people died.