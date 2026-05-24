During the attack on Kyiv, the Russians damaged the Azerbaijani embassy and hit the house of the Albanian ambassador to Ukraine

During a combined attack, including on Kyiv, the Russians damaged the Azerbaijani embassy and hit the house of the Albanian ambassador to Ukraine, Ernal Filo.

This was reported by the Azerbaijani publication Report and Albanian Foreign Minister Ferit Hoxha.

The blast wave shattered windows at the Azerbaijani embassy in the capitalʼs Shevchenko district. The institution added that this was not the first time the embassy had been targeted — the last attack was on November 14.

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In connection with the incident, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian Ambassador to Baku, Mikhail Evdokimov. The Russian Ambassador to Albania was also summoned for explanations.

So far, 77 people have been injured and two more have died in the capitalʼs attack. About 30 residential buildings have also been damaged or destroyed.

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On the night of May 24, Russian forces launched 690 air attack weapons over Ukraine — 90 missiles and 600 UAVs of various types. Hits of 16 missiles and 51 attack UAVs were recorded in 54 locations, and drone debris fell in another 23 locations.

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