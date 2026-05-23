Russians attacked Kherson, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions — there are casualties

The Russian army attacked the Kherson, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions throughout the day. People were injured as a result of the strikes.

Babel has collected the main points about the consequences of the Russian attacks.

The Russian army used drones to strike residential areas in Balakliya (Kharkiv region), injuring three people. Fires broke out in two places, which were extinguished. Later, Russian troops attacked a church, causing a fire.

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In the Kherson region, Kherson, Pryozerne, and Ukrainka were hit — seven people were injured. Houses, high-rise buildings, cars, and an educational institution were damaged.

Two people were injured in Russian attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Houses, high-rise buildings, a kindergarten, and cars were damaged.

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Today, Sumy and Chernihiv regions were also under attack — there are dead and injured.

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