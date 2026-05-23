Russians attacked a funeral procession in Sumy, and a police car in the Chernihiv region. What is known about the consequences

During the day of May 23, the Russians continued their attacks on Ukraine. Babel took away the main thing that is known about the consequences.

In Sumy, the occupiers struck a funeral procession heading to a cemetery. A man was killed and eight people were injured. An FPV drone, previously on a fiber optic cable, attacked. It hit the roadway next to the funeral bus.

In the Chernihiv region, in the city of Novhorod-Siverskyi, Russians attacked a patrol car with a drone — three police officers were injured.