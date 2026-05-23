Ukrainian drones attacked the Sheskharis oil terminal and the Grushova oil depot in Novorossiysk

On the night of May 23, Ukrainian units struck the Sheskharis oil terminal and the Grushova oil depot in Novorossiysk. Fires broke out at the facilities.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Sheskharis is one of the largest Russian oil terminals, located on the Black Sea. Up to 75 million tons of oil pass through it annually. The volume of the terminalʼs tank farm is about 1.28 million cubic meters.

The Grushova oil depot is part of the Sheskharis complex and is one of the largest tank complexes in the south of the Russian Federation. The tanks hold 1.2–1.4 million cubic meters.

Both facilities are part of the system of the Russian oil giant Transneft. They are parts of a single transshipment complex that receives, stores, and ships Russian oil.

In Novorossiysk, drones also attacked the frigate Admiral Essen and a Project 1239 missile carrier.

In addition, Ukrainian units struck ships of the Russian shadow fleet in the Black Sea. The tanker Chrysalis was confirmed to have been hit.

Also targeted were Russian communications hubs, warehouses with logistical and technical means, and ammunition depots in the temporarily occupied territories.

A day earlier, on May 22, Ukrainian military forces struck an oil refinery in Yaroslavl, Russia.

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