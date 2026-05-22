Ukrainian military strikes oil refinery in Yaroslavl, Russia

Ukrainian military struck an oil refinery in Yaroslavl, Russia, 700 kilometers from the border.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The president also stated that since the beginning of 2026, Russia has lost more than 145 000 soldiers at the front. Almost 86 000 were killed, at least 59 000 were seriously wounded, and more than 800 Russians were taken prisoner.

Local authorities announced a UAV attack and a drone hit an industrial facility in Yaroslavl. The highway towards Moscow was blocked. The Russians announced the destruction of 217 drones over the Russian Federation.

Yaroslavl is home to the Yaroslavl Oil Pumping Station and the Yaroslavsky Refinery, one of the main facilities in the Russian oil refining industry. The refinery processes almost 15 million tons of oil per year and ranks fourth in terms of oil refining volumes in the Russian Federation.

The day before, on May 20, Reuters, citing sources, wrote that almost all large oil refineries in Central Russia had completely stopped operating or reduced fuel production after Ukrainian drone attacks over the past two weeks.

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