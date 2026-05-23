Zelensky signed sanctions against those responsible for missile strikes and ships of the Russian shadow fleet

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed decrees imposing sanctions against the occupiers responsible for missile strikes on Ukraine and against naval vessels of Russiaʼs shadow fleet.

This was reported by the Presidentʼs Office.

The first package of sanctions includes 127 Russian occupiers involved in missile strikes on Ukraine, including on critical infrastructure and civilian objects. These are commanders of long-range aviation units of the Russian Aerospace Forces. They used more than 4 100 air-launched cruise missiles of various types and “Kinzhal” aeroballistic missiles.

In particular, they struck the “Okhmatdyt” Childrenʼs Hospital in Kyiv on July 8, 2024, and a high-rise building in Ternopil on November 19, 2025, killing 38 people, including eight children. The sanctions also apply to those who carried out strikes using high-explosive aerial bombs on Mariupol in March 2022.

Sanctions were also imposed on commanders of missile and artillery units of the Russian Ground Forces, who carried out over 1 100 attacks with “Iskander-K” surface-to-surface cruise missiles and “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles.

They attacked critical and civilian infrastructure throughout Ukraine, struck a cafe-shop in the village of Hroza in the Kharkiv region on October 5, 2023 (killing 59 people), also attacked the central part of Sumy on April 13, 2025 (killing 35 people, including two teenagers), and struck the center of Chernihiv on April 17, 2024 (killing 18 people and injuring 78 with three missiles).

The second package includes 29 civilian merchant vessels involved in the transportation of cargo for the Russian Federationʼs military needs. They are involved in the regular transportation of large volumes of weapons, ammunition, military equipment and personnel.

Most of them are under sanctions by the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom. Ukraine will work with partners on other vessels to synchronize sanctions.