The US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has resigned, effective June 30.

Gabbard wrote about this decision in X.

Gabbard cited the need to support her husband, who was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer, as the reason. Donald Trump confirmed this and wrote on Truth Social that she did a great job.

In April, media outlets, including Reuters, citing sources, reported that Gabbard was on the firing list for senior officials over the Iran war. The reason was Trumpʼs dissatisfaction with the negative media coverage of the war.

In June of last year, during the previous war with Iran, CNN also reported that she was losing favor with Trump because of his skepticism about participating in the war.

Gabbard is a former Democratic congresswoman who has become close to the MAGA movement, in part because of their shared anti-war stance. She has criticized military aid to Ukraine, opposed anti-Russian sanctions, and said that NATO expansion provoked Russia into starting a war.

During Trumpʼs first term, the official frequently criticized him, including for withdrawing from the nuclear deal with Tehran and for ordering the killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps General Qassem Soleimani in 2020.