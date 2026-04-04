Reuters: Trump prepares mass government layoffs amid war with Iran

The US President Donald Trump is considering a major cabinet reshuffle due to the pressure of war with Iran and falling approval ratings.

This is reported by Reuters, citing sources.

The talks are about the possible dismissal of several high-ranking officials at once. Among them are the Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Also, according to the interlocutors, Trump is already discussing candidates to replace the head of intelligence.

The day before, the president fired Attorney General Pam Bondi and Homeland Security Secretary Christie Noem. The administration bluntly says, "Bondi wonʼt be the last".

The reason is not just personnel demands. Trump is unhappy with the mediaʼs coverage of the war with Iran and is demanding a more positive agenda. At the same time, fuel prices are rising, and the presidentʼs approval rating has fallen to 36%, a term low.

According to sources, the situation was worsened by Trumpʼs recent address to the nation — allies consider it a failure because it failed to address votersʼ key economic concerns.

Also on the list of potential cuts is US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, who is involved, among other things, in negotiations regarding Ukraine.

Trump already made similar cuts in February 2025. At that time, he fired the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, Charles Brown, and a number of other commanders.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.