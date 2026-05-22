Case of covering up “porn offices”. Bails were posted for four of the five police suspects

Bail was posted for four of the five National Police officers suspected in the case of covering up "porn offices". The court remanded them in custody the day before, on May 21.

Babel was informed about this by the press service of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The following were released from pre-trial detention:

The head of the Main Directorate of the National Police (GUNP) of the Ivano-Frankivsk region Serhiy Bezpalko — UAH 7 million;

his deputy Volodymyr Yatsyuk and first deputy head of the Ternopil region’s Main Police Department Andriy Tkachyk — UAH 5 million;

the Deputy Chief of the Main Police Department of the Zhytomyr region Ilya Hulevaty — UAH 1.16 million.

The ex-deputy of one of the deputy interior ministers Volodymyr Vorobey remains in custody. The investigation considers him an intermediary and the bail for him is the highest — UAH 8 million.

What is known about the case?

On May 20, SBU, employees of the Internal Security Department of the National Police, and prosecutors of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office conducted searches in regional departments of the National Police in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, and Zhytomyr regions.

According to the investigation, the police leadership in these regions ensured the unhindered operation of premises that illegally created and distributed pornographic content.

Law enforcement officials claim that the driver of one of Ukraineʼs deputy interior ministers was the intermediary in the scheme. Using his connections, he negotiated with officials not to interfere in the work of the "porn offices".

The bribe amount was $20 000 per month to the leadership of the regional police unit, with an additional $5 000 going to an intermediary. The transfer of $40 000 to an official from another region was also documented.

The National Police subsequently suspended four police officers involved in the case, and the driver of the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs was fired.

During the searches, luxury cars and UAH 22.6 million in cash were seized from the suspects.

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