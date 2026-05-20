Searches were conducted in three regional police departments in the case of “porn offices”. One of the regional police chiefs was detained

On the morning of May 20, SBU, employees of the Internal Security Department of the National Police, and prosecutors from the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office conducted searches in the regional departments of the National Police in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, and Zhytomyr regions. They did this in the case of covering up "porn offices".

This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police.

According to the investigation, the police leadership in these regions ensured the unhindered operation of premises that illegally created and distributed pornographic videos over the Internet.

Law enforcement officials claim that the driver of one of Ukraineʼs deputy interior ministers was the intermediary in the scheme. Using his connections, he negotiated with officials not to interfere in the work of the "porn offices".

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The bribe was $20 000 per month for the leadership of the regional police unit. Another $5 000 was received by an intermediary. The transfer of $40 000 to an official from another region was also documented. Today, the following were detained:

the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk region police department (this position is held by Serhiy Bezpalko) and his deputy;

the First Deputy Chief of the Ternopil Region Police Department;

the Deputy Chief of the Zhytomyr Region Police Department;

the driver of the car company "Service Center for Units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs", who was an intermediary.

They were all informed of suspicion of bribery (Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Also, since this morning, information began to spread on social networks about the alleged resignation of the head of the National Police Ivan Vyhivsky and the head of the Kyiv City Department Dmytro Shumeiko. Director of the Communications Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Maryana Reva, in a comment to Babel, reported that there were no resignations.

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