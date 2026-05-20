Searches are being conducted in three regional police departments — Babel was informed of the details by the Ministry of Internal Affairs

Since the morning of May 20, SBU has been conducting searches in the main headquarters of the National Police of Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, and Zhytomyr regions.

This was first reported by Advisor to the Minister of Defense Serhiy Sternenko.

In a comment to Babel, the director of the communications department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Maryana Reva confirmed the searches and reported that they were being conducted as part of a joint operation with police internal security officers.

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The MP Oleksiy Honcharenko allegedly published a list of suspects, including V. V. Vorobey, an assistant to Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Vasyl Teterya. Reva replied that there is no such position in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and Vorobey is a driver for a car company. Babelʼs sources reported that the searches are being conducted on suspicion of bribery (Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Information also began to spread on social networks about the alleged resignation of the head of the National Police Ivan Vyhivskyi and the head of the Kyiv City Department Dmytro Shumeiko. Reva told Babel that there were no resignations.

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