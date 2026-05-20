A driver of the deputy Interior Minister, who appears in case of covering up “porn offices”, has been fired

The driver of the Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, who appears in the case of covering up "porn offices", has been fired.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

They added that they are fully cooperating with the pre-trial investigation.

Earlier, law enforcement officials reported that in this case, the driver of one of the deputy ministers of internal affairs of Ukraine was detained. According to the investigation, he acted as an intermediary between all participants in the scheme. Using his connections, the driver agreed with officials not to interfere in the work of the "porn offices".

In addition to him, the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk region police department (this position is held by Serhiy Bezpalko) and his deputy, the first deputy head of the Ternopil region police department, and the deputy head of the Zhytomyr region police department were detained today. They were all informed of suspicion of bribery.

On the morning of May 20, SBU, employees of the Internal Security Department of the National Police, and prosecutors of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office conducted searches in the regional departments of the National Police in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, and Zhytomyr regions.

According to the investigation, the police leadership in these regions ensured the unhindered operation of premises that illegally created and distributed pornographic videos via the Internet. Subsequently, four police officers were suspended from work.

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