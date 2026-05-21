Zelensky confirmed the attack of Ukrainian military on the Russian refinery in Syzran

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the attack by Ukrainian military on the oil refinery in Syzran, which is more than 800 km from the border.

Zelensky reported this on Telegram.

In the morning, Russian channels in Syzran were already reporting on the fire caused by the strike. A private house caught fire as a result of air defense operations. Two people died during the attack, regional governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said.

The Commander of the UAV Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Robert Brovdi ("Madyar"), also published a photo of one of the drones that attacked the refinery.

The Syzran refinery processes seven to nine million tons of oil annually and supplies the Russian military. The Ukrainian military has repeatedly attacked the plant, including in December 2025.

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