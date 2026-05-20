Russians attacked Kherson and Chernihiv regions — there are casualties

During the day, the Russian army struck the Kherson and Chernihiv regions. There were casualties as a result of the strikes.

Babel has collected the main points about the consequences of the attacks.

This morning, the Russian army directed a drone at a milk tanker in the Kherson region, injuring two men. A woman was also injured in the strike on Belozerka.

In the Chernihiv region, Russians used a drone to strike a recreation center, injuring one person. A fire broke out, which was extinguished.

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A 94-year-old woman was killed and 11 others were injured in a nighttime attack in Konotop (Sumy region). The drone hit a high-rise building.

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A 59-year-old man was injured in a nighttime strike on Odesa. Houses were damaged.

On the night of May 19, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile, 154 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and “Italmas” UAVs, as well as “Parody”-type simulator drones. The ballistic missile and 23 drones hit 20 locations, and debris fell in six more locations.

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