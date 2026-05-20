Russians hit Ukraine with ballistic missiles and over 150 drones — there are dead and wounded

On the night of May 19, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile, 154 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and “Italmas” UAVs, as well as Parody-type simulator drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 131 drones, but the ballistic missile and 23 drones hit 20 locations, and debris fell in six more locations.

In particular, at night the Russian army hit Dnipro — two people were killed, six more were injured. A fire broke out. Warehouses were damaged.

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At least six people were injured in Konotop (Sumy region), by drone strikes. Fires broke out and houses were damaged.

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In the morning, Russians struck Vilnyansk in the Zaporizhzhia region: four people were injured, including two children. Houses and cars were damaged.

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