Cruise ship with hantavirus arrives in Rotterdam

The MV Hondius cruise ship, on board of which there was an outbreak of hantavirus, arrived at the port of Rotterdam (Netherlands).

ABC News writes about this.

There, the ship will undergo complete disinfection. There were 25 people and two doctors on board. Among the crew that remained on board, four are Ukrainians.

Upon arrival in Rotterdam, crew members and those who cannot be repatriated quickly will be temporarily left in the Netherlands for a period of quarantine in specially built containers.

Hantavirus on the MV Hondius liner

The Dutch-flagged MV Hondius liner set off on a three-week cruise from Argentina. The ship was carrying 170 passengers from 23 countries and 71 crew members, including five Ukrainians.

A Dutchman died suddenly on the ship, and later his wife. So far, three deaths have been reported.

Hantavirus, a type of virus carried by rodents, was detected on board the ship. In humans, it affects the lungs and kidneys. The virus has symptoms similar to the flu, but can cause fatal complications. WHO suggests that the outbreak occurred due to close contact between people.

On May 10, the cruise ship MV Hondius arrived at the port of Granadilla on the island of Tenerife (Canary Islands, Spain). There, it anchored to evacuate passengers and part of the crew. The passengers were tested, after which they were taken to shore in small boats, and then taken by buses to the airport. Others were sent to the shipʼs homeland, the Netherlands.

The European Health Agency reported that all passengers on the liner are considered high-risk contacts.

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