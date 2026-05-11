MFA: Four Ukrainians from the crew of the MV Hondius liner, where hantavirus was found, will remain on board to the Netherlands

Four Ukrainian citizens will remain on the MV Hondius cruise ship, on board of which hantavirus was detected, as part of the crew to ensure the shipʼs passage to the Netherlands.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

According to the shipʼs operator, no signs of illness were recorded among Ukrainian citizens on board.

After the liner arrives in the Netherlands, four Ukrainian crew members are planned to be sent to a medical facility for quarantine.

Another Ukrainian citizen will leave the plane as part of the partial evacuation of the crew on a special flight to the Netherlands. Officials from the Ukrainian consulate are currently in contact with him.

The case is under special control of the Department of Consular Service, the Embassy of Ukraine in the Netherlands, the Embassy of Ukraine in Spain, and the Consulate of Ukraine in Malaga.

Hantavirus on the MV Hondius liner

The Dutch-flagged MV Hondius liner set off on a three-week cruise from Argentina. The ship was carrying 170 passengers from 23 countries and 71 crew members, including five Ukrainians.

A Dutchman and later his wife died suddenly on the ship. Three deaths are now known.

Hantavirus, a type of virus carried by rodents, was detected on board the ship. In humans, it affects the lungs and kidneys. The virus has symptoms similar to the flu, but can cause fatal complications. WHO suggests that the outbreak was caused by close contact between people.

On May 10, the cruise ship MV Hondius arrived at the port of Granadilla on the island of Tenerife (Canary Islands, Spain). There, it will anchor to evacuate passengers and part of the crew. Passengers will undergo testing, after which they will be taken to shore in small boats and then taken by buses to the airport.

The 14 Spanish citizens are to be the first to disembark and will be quarantined for seven days in a military hospital. The other passengers will follow in groups. The 30 crew members will remain on board and head to the Netherlands, where the ship will be disinfected.

The European Health Agency reported that all passengers on the liner are considered high-risk contacts.

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