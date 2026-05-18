During the day, Russians attacked the Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions — there are dead and wounded

The Russian army struck the Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions on May 18. The attack resulted in deaths and injuries.

Babel has collected the main information about the consequences of the shelling.

The Russian army struck Druzhkivka in the Donetsk region — one person was killed. High-rise buildings were damaged, and a fire broke out in one.

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In the Kherson region — Zelenivka, Belozerka, and Kherson were hit: two people died and five were injured. Houses, high-rise buildings, a bank, and cars were damaged.

One person was injured and houses were damaged in the strikes in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The number of victims from the night strike on the Dnipro has increased to 28.

Two people were injured in a drone strike in Bogodukhiv (Kharkiv region).

On the night of May 18, the Russians launched 546 air targets: 14 “Iskander-M”/S-400 ballistic missiles, 8 “Iskander-K” cruise missiles, and 524 attack drones of various types. Odesa and the Dnipro were under attack.

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