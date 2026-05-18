Ukrainian units hit a Russian anti-sabotage boat in Dagestan

Ukrainian troops struck a Russian anti-sabotage boat of the "Grachonok" project in the Kaspiysk region (Dagestan).

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Such boats guard ship bases and are used against sabotage groups.

Also under attack were Russian UAV control points in the Donetsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia regions and the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation. Separately, Russian military concentration sites in the Donetsk and Kherson regions were targeted.

The General Staff also confirmed the results of previous attacks: on May 17, a communications hub was attacked in Crimea, a Tor-M2 air defense system in the occupied Luhansk region, and a fuel train in the Donetsk region.

The day before, a Ka-27 helicopter and a Be-200 aircraft were destroyed at the Yeisk airfield in the Russian Federation, and an airspace control station was attacked in the Bryansk region.

On May 17, Moscow and the region were under attack, namely: the “Angstrem” plant, the Moscow Refinery, the Solnechnogorsk oil pumping station, and the Volodarsk oil pumping station.

In addition, the Belbek airfield in occupied Crimea was under attack, where SBU drones attacked the Pantsir-S2 complex, a hangar with a radar for the S-400, the control systems for the Orion and Forpost UAVs, a data transmission point, and a control tower with a hangar.

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