Cruise ship with hantavirus outbreak heads to Rotterdam

The MV Hondius cruise ship, where the hantavirus outbreak occurred, is scheduled to arrive in Rotterdam, Netherlands, today, May 18.

Reuters reports this.

There are 25 crew members and two medical staff on board. Quarantine centers have been set up for some of the non-Dutch crew members. However, it is not yet clear whether they will remain there for the full 42 days.

According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, four Ukrainians are among the crew remaining on board.

Hantavirus on the MV Hondius liner

The Dutch-flagged MV Hondius liner set off on a three-week cruise from Argentina. The ship was carrying 170 passengers from 23 countries and 71 crew members, including five Ukrainians.

A Dutchman died suddenly on the ship, and later his wife. So far, three deaths have been reported.

Hantavirus, a type of virus carried by rodents, was detected on board the ship. In humans, it affects the lungs and kidneys. The virus has symptoms similar to the flu, but can cause fatal complications. WHO suggests that the outbreak occurred due to close contact between people.

On May 10, the cruise ship MV Hondius arrived at the port of Granadilla on the island of Tenerife (Canary Islands, Spain). There, it anchored to evacuate passengers and part of the crew. Passengers were tested, after which they were taken to shore in small boats and then taken by buses to the airport.

The European Health Agency reported that all passengers on the liner are considered high-risk contacts.

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