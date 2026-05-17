UAE Defense Ministry says drone shot down near nuclear power plant. IAEA condemns it

The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defense reported an attack by three drones on the afternoon of May 17. One of them hit an electric generator outside the inner perimeter of the Baraka nuclear power plant, causing a fire there.

This is stated in a statement by the UAE Ministry of Defense.

They say the drones were approaching from the western border. Their source has not yet been determined, and the investigation is ongoing.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that radiation levels at the Baraka nuclear power plant remained within normal limits, but the plantʼs third power unit was running on diesel generators. There were no reports of casualties from the attack.

IAEA added that Director General Rafael Grossi expressed deep concern about the incident and stated that "military activities that threaten nuclear security are unacceptable".

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha also condemned the drone attack on a nuclear power plant in the UAE and called it "unacceptable".

"For over four years, Ukraine has been experiencing targeted Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, including nuclear power facilities, which continue to pose serious risks to the civilian population, the region, and the world. The protection of nuclear facilities around the world is critically important and must be guaranteed unconditionally," the Ukrainian minister emphasized.

Since the outbreak of the Middle East war, which began with US and Israeli attacks on Iran in late February, the Iranian military has targeted targets in the UAE.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Tehran has fired more than 2 800 missiles and drones at the country — far more than at any other country, including Israel. The UAE has responded by secretly launching strikes on Iranian territory, the WSJ reported.

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