Russians launched almost 300 strike drones over Ukraine overnight. How many were shot down by air defenses

On the night of May 17, the Russians launched 287 strike drones of various types into Ukraine. Air defense shot down 279 of them. Eight drones were hit in seven places, and debris fell in seven more.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A man was also injured in a drone attack in Kherson and was hospitalized in moderate condition. A 22-year-old girl who was injured yesterday at noon also died.

In Dnipro, two men and a woman were injured — she was hospitalized in serious condition. An enterprise was damaged. In the Dnipropetrovsk region, four people were injured in the Kryvyi Rih district, three of whom were hospitalized. A person was also injured in the Synelnykivsky district.

In Zaporizhzhia area, occupiers attacked a gas station. A woman was injured.