Ukraine and Moldova claim that the Russians want to involve the residents of Transnistria in the war

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Moldovan Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu have claimed that the Russians want to involve residents of Transnistria in the war in Ukraine. This is how they reacted to Putinʼs decision to simplify the mechanism for granting Russian citizenship to residents of the region.

The President of Ukraine reported this in an evening address, and NewsMaker also writes.

According to Zelensky, Russia is looking for new soldiers because citizenship means military duty to the country. He claims that at the same time, the Russian Federation wants to designate this region as its own. The president instructed the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry to contact Moldova on this issue.

For his part, Munteanu called on the residents of Transnistria to be careful and not forget about their citizenship duties. The country is currently discussing how to proceed.

"The Russian passport becomes the passport of an aggressor country that is not accepted at the table of the civilized world. I think that the Kremlinʼs decision is related to an attempt to attract as many soldiers to the front as possible, given that the recruitment rate has decreased recently," the prime minister said.

According to Putinʼs decree, adult residents of the region will be able to obtain citizenship through a simplified procedure. To do this, they will not need to live in Russia for five years, prove their knowledge of the Russian language, history or legislation. Stateless people living in Transnistria can also obtain the document.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.