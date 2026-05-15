Reuters: Greek investigators are checking whether a naval drone found off Libya could have been launched. It is said to be Ukrainian

Greek investigators believe a naval drone found near the island of Lefkada on May 7 went off course due to a technical malfunction. Local officials say it is a Ukrainian drone, the Mamai.

Reuters reports this, citing sources.

Greek intelligence and military units are analyzing the drone, disassembling it and determining its characteristics. Investigators are also studying its metadata to determine its mission and where it was launched from — from a ship or from shore, possibly from Libya, across the Mediterranean.

A security source said the drone likely failed to reach its target after losing its orientation due to a technical malfunction. Preliminary findings suggest it flew a short distance, making the idea of a launch from Libya less likely. Another official said fuel levels were a key factor in the assessment, but declined to provide further details.

In April, RFI, citing sources, wrote that Ukraine, under an agreement with the Libyan government in Tripoli , had deployed 200 officers and experts in the country at three military bases. They had built the necessary infrastructure for launching air and sea drones.

, had deployed 200 officers and experts in the country at three military bases. They had built the necessary infrastructure for launching air and sea drones. On March 3, a Russian tanker carrying liquefied natural gas, the Arctic Metagaz, caught fire in the Mediterranean Sea. Russia said it was attacked by naval drones, Reuters reported, citing sources.

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