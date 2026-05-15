All women in the civil service are allowed to leave Ukraine — the government has lifted previous restrictions

The Ukrainian government has lifted previous restrictions and allowed women working in the civil service to travel abroad.
This was reported by the Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.
This means that all civil servants, regardless of their positions in state authorities, local governments, state-owned enterprises, and courts, will be able to cross the border without hindrance.
What preceded
In early 2023, the government restricted travel abroad for officials and civil servants — they could only travel on official business trips.
On August 27, 2025, the government allowed female local council members working on a volunteer basis to cross the state border unhindered during martial law.
In May 2026, restrictions were eased again: the government allowed female employees of state authorities, local governments, state-owned enterprises, and some other structures to travel abroad.
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