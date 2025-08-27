Women local council deputies will be able to travel abroad during martial law. But there is an exception

On August 27, the Ukrainian government allowed female local council members working on a volunteer basis to cross the state border unhindered during martial law.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

She noted that these changes apply to female deputies of all levels of councils, except for those who receive a salary for their work in local government bodies.

According to the Prime Minister, the government wants female MPs to "remain active and continue to develop their communities".

Previously, by law, all citizens holding certain positions in state and local government bodies could travel abroad only on official business trips.

The day before, the government also updated the procedure for crossing the state border. From now on, men aged 18 to 22 will be able to cross the border without hindrance during martial law. At the same time, the State Border Service of Ukraine noted that a military registration document — paper or electronic — will be required when crossing.

