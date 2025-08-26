Government allows men under 22 to cross border during martial law

The government updated the procedure for crossing the state border on August 26. From now on, men aged 18 to 22 will be able to cross the border without hindrance.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

This applies to all citizens of the appropriate age.

This decision applies to both citizens who are in Ukraine and those who are abroad for various reasons. The changes will come into effect the day after the official publication of the resolution.

What is known about the leaving permit for men

Volodymyr Zelensky reported on August 12 that he had instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to raise the age for leaving Ukraine to 22. The president said at the time that this initiative “will help many young Ukrainians maintain ties with Ukraine and realize their potential by studying in Ukraine”.

On August 25, the text of a draft law on permission to travel for men aged 18 to 24 appeared on the Verkhovna Radaʼs website. The proposed change stipulates that the travel restrictions do not apply to conscripts and those liable for military service who are not subject to military service during mobilization in the current and next years due to not having reached the draft age.

This means that restrictions will remain in place for those who turn 25 this year or next.

