The text of the draft law on permission to travel for men aged 18-24 has appeared on the Verkhovna Rada website

The text of bill No. 13685, which proposes to allow men under the age of 24 to travel abroad, has appeared on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

The document proposes to clarify Article 6 of the law "On the procedure for leaving Ukraine and entering Ukraine for citizens of Ukraine".

The proposed change provides that the travel restrictions do not apply to conscripts and military conscripts who are not subject to military service during mobilization in the current and next years due to not having reached the draft age.

This means that restrictions will remain in place for those who turn 25 this year or next.

President Zelensky reported on August 12 that he had instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to raise the age for leaving Ukraine to 22. Zelensky said at the time that this initiative “will help many young Ukrainians maintain ties with Ukraine and realize their potential by studying in Ukraine”.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.