Zelensky proposes raising the age for men to travel abroad. What is known

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that he had instructed the government and military command to work on the possibility of simplifying crossing the state border for young Ukrainians.

"Currently, there is a restriction of up to 18 years of age, I propose to increase it to 22 years of age so that there are no restrictions when crossing," the president noted.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, martial law has been imposed in Ukraine and general mobilization has been declared. Conscripts are prohibited from traveling abroad, with certain exceptions. Men aged 18-60 may be called up for service if they do not have legal grounds for deferment or exclusion from military service.

The Defense Minister Rustem Umerov told reporters in June that the Ministry of Defense is not considering lowering the mobilization age below 25 years.

