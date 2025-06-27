The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine does not plan to lower the mobilization age

The Ministry of Defense is not considering lowering the mobilization age below 25 years, while the quality of training and combat readiness of contract soldiers of this age is as high as possible.

This was reported to journalists by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, a Babel correspondent reports.

"Contractors 18-24 demonstrated high readiness and confident actions in battles. We saw them on the battlefield and this is truly motivating. Their professionalism, endurance, and fortitude became yet another confirmation that the younger generation is capable of effectively defending the state today," said Umerov.

The Ministry is working to improve the motivational package and offer even more incentives for young people who decide to sign a contract.

"This is a powerful human resource that should be supported and developed. And the state will do this by improving the projectʼs motivational package."

Lowering the mobilization age

The United States has repeatedly spoken out about the need to lower the military draft age in Ukraine. For example, former US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan believed that there was no weapon that could change the course of the war. Instead, Ukraine needed to “increase the number of troops on the front lines” to strengthen its position.

Former US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken also said that Ukraine must make "difficult decisions" regarding further mobilization.

Representatives of Donald Trumpʼs administration have also expressed a similar opinion. In particular, his national security adviser Mike Waltz said that the Trump administration wants to see "real stabilization of the front" and will therefore request that the draft age be lowered from 25 to 18.

The Office of the President of Ukraine responded that such appeals "make no sense" at a time when the previously announced aid is not arriving on time.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, at the presentation of the Internal Resilience Plan, emphasized that there will be no reduction in the mobilization age in Ukraine.

Contract "18-24"

In February, Ukraine launched a one-year contract for citizens aged 18-24. Under the contract, you can receive one million hryvnias — 200 000 immediately after signing, and the rest will be paid in two installments during service.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that such volunteers will be guaranteed demobilization after a year of service. Those who signed the contract will be entitled to a number of benefits: they will not be subject to mobilization for 12 months after the end of the contract, they will be able to travel abroad. This also includes free university education within the limits of state quotas, free travel and utility benefits, and medical care, including dentistry and dentures.

