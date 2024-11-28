The Presidentʼs Office responded to the call of the USA to lower the mobilization age in Ukraine

The office of the President (OP) of Ukraine responded to the United Statesʼ proposal to lower the age threshold for military mobilization. OP does not see the point in this.

This was reported by the presidential adviser on communications Dmytro Lytvyn.

He assured that such appeals "make no sense" at a time when the previously announced aid does not arrive on time. Allies have full access to the data and can compare the promised with the actual volumes of deliveries, says Lytvyn.

"It cannot be expected that Ukraine will compensate [by lowering the mobilization age] for delays in logistics or the indecision of [partners] in supporting young men at the front. Because of these delays, Ukraine does not have enough weapons to arm even already mobilized soldiers," he wrote.

The other day, the Administration of the US President Joe Biden called on Kyiv to lower the mobilization age to 18 from the current 25 in order to quickly increase the size of the army.

An anonymous US official said that the "pure mathematics" of the situation in Ukraine is that it needs more troops to fight a full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation. According to the official, Ukraine needs at least 130 000 more soldiers.

A similar position was previously expressed by the adviser to the US president on national security Jake Sullivan.

In May, a new law on mobilization entered into force in Ukraine. Babel told in detail and explained what it envisions. It states, among other things, that conscripts under the age of 25, who have completed basic military service or training, can mobilize only at their own will.

During the presentation of the Fortitude Plan in the Verkhovna Rada, Volodymyr Zelensky declared a change in management approaches in the Armed Forces. The President emphasized that there will be no lowering of the mobilization age in Ukraine.

