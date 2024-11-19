Zelensky presented the internal Sustainability Plan. What does it mean?

On November 19, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky presented the Internal Stability Plan in the Verkhovna Rada.

The plan consists of ten points:

Unity. The President emphasized the importance of unification both within the country and abroad. International partners should continue and strengthen their support for Ukraine. Elections in the country will be held after the victory.

Front. A change in approaches to management in the army, the appearance of a military ombudsman is expected. The Ministry of Defense and the military command must present a new system of contracts for citizens who have not reached the age of mobilization. There will be no lowering of the mobilization age.

Weapons. Next year, Ukraine plans to produce at least 30 000 long-range drones. It is also planned to increase the allocation of direct funds for brigades. Another task is to make 3 000 cruise missiles. A Technology Rate will be created.

Money. The clause provides for localization — everything that can be produced in Ukraine must be purchased in Ukraine. We are also talking about war risk insurance, deregulation, reducing the share of redistribution of GDP, security for business from law enforcement officers, detinization of the market.

Energy. By the end of the year, regional sustainability passports should appear, and generation passports next year. The priority is nuclear generation.

Security. Modernization of shelter standards, installation of metal detectors at the entrance to all schools and other government buildings. Strengthening the state border.

Communities. Tax conditions for frontline territories.

Human capital. The creation of the National Barrier-Free Standard and the emergence of the institution of multiple citizenship are expected. It was also about restarting the diplomatic service and creating the Ministry of Unification of Ukraine.

Culture. Ukraine initiates "cultural Ramstein". There are also plans to support the creation of Ukrainian studies departments in foreign universities.

Politics of Heroes. The item provides for the involvement of veterans in public service and the creation of a rehabilitation department in every community in 2025. Additional payment for family physicians for a veteranʼs contract is also expected.

Other plans for the point include introducing 11 000 veteran support specialists next year, creating at least 80 veteransʼ spaces and strengthening veteransʼ home purchase programs.

The sustainability plan will be further detailed with the participation of civil society, business, the cultural environment, and experts. The final plan together with the annexes will be presented in December this year.

On October 16, President Zelensky publicly presented the victory plan in detail for the first time, speaking before Ukrainian deputies in the Verkhovna Rada. It contains five points. The first four are designed for implementation during the war, and the last — after the war.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.