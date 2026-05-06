The government allowed some female officials to travel abroad

The Cabinet of Ministers has lifted restrictions on traveling abroad during martial law for employees of state authorities, local governments, state-owned enterprises, and some other structures.

This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

The changes will not apply to the highest state officials, key leaders of state authorities whose jurisdiction extends to the entire territory of Ukraine and their deputies, as well as peopleʼs deputies, judges of the Supreme and Constitutional Courts of Ukraine, prosecutors of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, and heads of state-owned enterprises. For them, the rules remain unchanged to ensure the uninterrupted operation of the state.

Previously, by law, all citizens holding certain positions in state and local government bodies could travel abroad only on official business trips. In August 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers allowed female deputies of local councils working on a voluntary basis to travel abroad without restrictions.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.