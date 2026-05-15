Junior Eurovision 2026 to be held in Malta

The Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2026 will be held on October 24 in Malta, specifically in Taʼ Qala.

This was reported by the press service of the competition.

The French representative Lou Deleuze won the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2025 with the song "Ce monde". However, the winning country France refused to host the contest in 2026.

Junioreurovisionofficial / Instagram

At the time, Franceʼs public broadcaster France Télévisions explained that it planned to save €140 million in 2026 to balance its budget for the year. Organizing a large-scale music competition does not fit into these plans.

Eurovision 2026 is underway in Vienna, Austria. The first and second semi-finals of the competition have already taken place. 15 countries competed for 10 places in the final. Ukraine has advanced to the grand final — it is represented by LELÉKA with the song “Ridnym” at number 12.

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