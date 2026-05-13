Eurovision 2026: results of the first semi-final reported

The first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 took place in Vienna, Austria. 15 countries competed for 10 places in the final. Ukraine did not perform. LELÉKA will sing the song Ridnym in the second semi-final on May 14.

The results of the semi-finals were reported on the official broadcast. Here are the winners of the grand final:

Moldova — Satoshi with the song Viva, Moldova!

Sweden — Felicia with the song My System

Croatia — Lelek with the song Andromeda

Greece — Akylas with the song Ferto

Finland — Linda Lampenius and Pete Parkkonen with the song Liekinheitin

Israel — Noam Bettan with the song Michelle

Belgium — Essyla with the song Dancing on the Ice

Lithuania — Lion Ceccah with the song Sólo quiero más

Poland — Alicja with the song Pray

Serbia — Lavina with the song Kraj Mene

They will compete with other finalists for victory in Eurovision on May 16, in the grand final of the competition.

Representatives of Portugal, Georgia, Montenegro, Estonia and San Marino did not make it out of the semi-finals.

Ukraine did not perform today. LELÉKA will sing the song Ridnym in the second semi-final this Thursday.

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