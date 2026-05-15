Ukraine has advanced to the grand final of Eurovision 2026

The first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 was held in Vienna, Austria. 15 countries competed for 10 places in the final. Ukraineadvanced to the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2026. Our country was represented by LELÉKA with the song “Ridnym” at number 12.

This became known during the broadcast of the competition.

Also participating in the final stage of the song contest will be Bulgaria, Norway, Australia, Romania, Malta, Cyprus, Albania, Denmark and the Czech Republic.

These countries will compete in the final against Moldova, Sweden, Croatia, Greece, Finland, Israel, Belgium, Lithuania, Poland and Serbia, who won the first semi-final on May 12.

The final will also feature the contestʼs founding countries — Britain, Italy, Germany and France — who are eliminated in the semifinals. Another founding country, Spain, is boycotting the contest because of Israelʼs inclusion.

The grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest will take place on Saturday, May 16.

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